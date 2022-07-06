“There is no chance” Ex-Gunner insists they are keeping key player

Gabriel Magalhaes is the subject of serious interest from Juventus, but former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, believes he is definitely not leaving the Emirates.

Gabriel has become the mainstay in the current Arsenal defence after forming a solid partnership with Ben White.

The Gunners are building on that and strengthening other areas of their team, but clubs are circling the former Lille defender.

Juve could sell Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea in the coming days, and they consider Gabriel one player that can join them.

They will launch a bid for him if they complete the sale of the Dutchman, but Campbell doesn’t expect their pursuit to be successful.

He tells Football Insider:

“There is no chance.

“Listen, it is flattering when a club like Juventus are talking about signing you.

“It is not happening though. He is at Arsenal. We are building. Gabriel is a left-footed, Brazil international. He is a stalwart centre-half. This is the rock, the foundation that the team is built on.

“[William] Saliba, [Ben] White and Gabriel are three centre-halves who are only going to improve and get better. You need to keep them and develop them.

“It is flattering that Juventus are interested but go elsewhere!”

We can never achieve success if we make ourselves a selling club. Gabriel is one player that must remain if we intend to build on our success in the last campaign.

It remains unclear how much Juve will offer for his signature, but we are certainly rich enough to turn it down.

