There is no conspiracy against Arsenal – VAR is simply rubbish

The main talking point from this weekend is VAR or more specifically how it’s being implemented. by Dan

Let me stress my own stance is never wanting the Technology in the first place. To me part of the sport was being able to debate with your friend was it offside? Was that a penalty, etc. Sometimes to win you need elements of luck such as an official’s decision to go your way.

I can’t argue though against those who argue the financial implications are too high if you are relegated or miss promotion based on a ref getting something drastically wrong.

Arsenal would have lifted the 2001 FA Cup if the referee had licence to go look at a monitor and rewatch Henchoz handball.

Equally the invincible season might never have happened because it would be proved that Pires dived against Portsmouth. Just like Eboue dived in the Champions League Final which led to our goal.

The compromise, we were told, was that Video Technology would only be used as assistance if an obvious error was made. For example, a player being clearly offside or having used their hand to control the ball.

While other countries seem to have found the balance, in the UK we seem to have struggled, those at Stanley Park stressing over every minute detail till they find a reason not to award a goal.

Midway through the group stages of the 2018 World Cup, FIFA felt obliged to stress an official should only be consulted by his peers If an obvious error has been made.

My own point of view is Odegaard doesn’t make any contact with the ball on Sunday when winning back possession so it’s not as controversial as some might have you believe. Some would call it a free kick, others wouldn’t. Yet in a way our own viewpoint doesn’t matter. While I think it was a foul, it certainly doesn’t come under the criteria of what VAR was intended for.

Even if you disagreed with Paul Tierney’s judgement, you can’t say his call was an obvious error. The fact that so many pundits have debated the subject shows you it’s not an obvious mistake.

The reason goal line Technology has had few issues is because it’s factual, the ball is either over the line or not over the line, it’s factual not subjective.

My choice would be to scrap VAR completely. What we couldn’t do after that though is critique human error.

So, I don’t like VAR….. but where I will defend the FA, Premiership, etc is this idea that they have an agenda. Officiating in English is rubbish but it’s as simple as that, there is zero conspiracy. Refereeing needs improving but that doesn’t mean their integrity should be questioned.

Some Gooners believe that Martinelli’s goal was disallowed purely because of the shirt he wears. I find that thought process arrogant and living in your own bubble. That the Gunners are so special that suits sit in office planning our downfall?

Why?

For what purpose?

To stop us from being Champions?

For nearly two decades we haven’t needed anything any help when it comes to not challenging for the title!

It’s not just our fanbase though. I watch a West Ham fan channel where they feel VAR is part of corruption, designed to protect the top 6.

Take the emotion out of things and a fan would learn how nonsensical that is. Because you love the badge your blinded by your loyalty which makes you not subjective. The reality is every club has benefitted from VAR just like post VAR, every club once upon a time benefitted from a dodgy decision.

Aston Villa scored from a corner at the Emirates when VAR checked had there been a foul on Ramsdale. If there was an agenda to protect the ‘big six’ why was that given?

As for any conspiracy that exists to prevent us getting results against Man United …….. home and away, VAR led to two goals for us against them. Both correct decisions, but if we go with this crazy accusation that officials are ordered to sabotage us and help United, they would be doing a bad job of that by giving us goals thanks to VAR?

Last season VAR awarded us goals and penalties at Old Trafford just as much as they took them away.

So, VAR is rubbish but it’s just that – rubbish. It hasn’t got a motive; it’s not plotting behind your back. What you see is what you get.

Dan Smith