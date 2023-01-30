There is no excuse that Arsenal have left off buying a DM until the last minute – again

History seems to be repeating itself from Arsenal’s last transfer window.

Yet again, Arsenal are scrambling to get another defensive midfielder signing over the line, even though we have been desperate to bring in a backup to Thomas Partey for at least two years. The only difference to our summer dealings is that it is a different subject targeted this time around.

That is, from Douglas Luiz to Moises Caicedo. With Mikel Arteta keeping his faith in Mohammed Elneny and their back up Sambi has yet again backfired, with Elneny getting injured (again!) and Lokonga not quite becoming the able deputy that we were hoping for.

Elneny is beyond doubt a faithful servant of the club. However, he is not one who can deputize Thomas Partey with aplomb even when fit. Certainly not someone who has the ability to bring us to the level of winning the title. With him, there is a drop off in quality compared to Partey.

With Sambi, we see a more drastic compromise in quality. Once again, it is going to be another last minute sprint to the finish line in this window by the Gunners. The root of the problem lies with the lack of conviction on the part of Mikel to overhaul the personnel in midfield.

He should have allowed Elneny to move on at the end of his contract and replaced him, or at the very least sent Sambi on loan.

The last transfer window’s experience with our last minute bids for Douglas Luiz was a lesson to be learnt, and this current situation is the consequence of that.

There is practically no excuse for allowing the same issue to recur, especially if we end up losing out once again….

Ben T

