There is no excuse that Arsenal have left off buying a DM until the last minute – again

History seems to be repeating itself from Arsenal’s last transfer window.
Yet again, Arsenal are scrambling to get another defensive midfielder signing over the line, even though we have been desperate to bring in a backup to Thomas Partey for at least two years. The only difference to our summer dealings is that it is a different subject targeted this time around.
That is, from Douglas Luiz to Moises Caicedo. With Mikel Arteta keeping his faith in Mohammed Elneny and their back up Sambi has yet again backfired, with Elneny getting injured (again!) and Lokonga not quite becoming the able deputy that we were hoping for.
Elneny is beyond doubt a faithful servant of the club. However, he is not one who can deputize Thomas Partey with aplomb even when fit. Certainly not someone who has the ability to bring us to the level of winning the title. With him, there is a drop off in quality compared to Partey.
With Sambi, we see a more drastic compromise in quality. Once again, it is going to be another last minute sprint to the finish line in this window by the Gunners. The root of the problem lies with the lack of conviction on the part of Mikel to overhaul the personnel in midfield.
He should have allowed Elneny to move on at the end of his contract and replaced him, or at the very least sent Sambi on loan.
The last transfer window’s experience with our last minute bids for Douglas Luiz was a lesson to be learnt, and this current situation is the consequence of that.
There is practically no excuse for allowing the same issue to recur, especially if we end up losing out once again….
Ben T
————————————————
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Better do a quick dive into the Brazilian league and find a combative DM and drop 25milli straight on the directors lap. 11pm tomorrow, bang goes the window shutting down on our face again and bang goes the title and top 3 once Partey succumbs. And please nobody should mention Tiellemans here. Oil and water..
How little you know of the complexities of transfer dealings. Too much time spent playing Football Manager and Monopoly . We have not got a tap which spews out millions of pounds at will and we can’t force teams to part with players .
Arsenal have a transfer approach that is extremely sensible and well organised
How do you know they left it late? Just curious. They clearly wsnted to do their business early, ss they did with Trodsard and Kiwior.
I would not qualify Trossard as doing business early. He reeked of a desperate reactive purchase after they wasted a lot of time on their nr 1 target.
Aarggghh…spelling.
I do think we have options to try in midfield from within.
Zinc, White, New boy from Poland just to name but a few. I would try instead of Lokonga.
imo we should not be playong defenders in midfield, that is a big ask with pressure for team pushing for the title. also, zinc would not be able to cover the partry role, he is suspect defensively at lb let alone dm
Agree. You can experiment with giving players new roles in the middle of the season when you are forced to. But when you are legitimately challenging for a title and have effectively only 1 DM, you should look to bring in a player who owns that role. BNot a player who has never or hardly played as a DM this season.
Have to agree with this article.
When one remembers that AW was being lambasted from Diaby onwards for the self same thing, one wonders why MA has not received the same level of criticism.
Hi Ken, I agree but with the caveat that I have the impression that Edu is the one in charge of recruitment. I think Wenger had more influence that MA.
I just posted this in anothe thread:
The biggest underlying issue seems to be the fitness of people who rarely play except as backup – Elneny’s on his second injury of a one-year contract as a backup to Partey. I don’t see him getting another extension.
That forces the club into the market at a bad time and in a bad position to negotiate.
Arsenal’s been unlucky in this position for years now, but having the backups fail is a new wrinkle.
Also, I’m not convinced that Partey can be covered by an out-and-out DM type, he brings much more than that – and the team’s style of play is (debatably) not one with a DM role in it.
I agree with everything written, If we fail to bring in someone this is all on us i’m afraid
For me, I could not agree more. We seem to be very reactive and waste a lot of time on targets that turn out to be unrealistic. (Vlahovic last winter, Mudryk this winter).
Missing Partey for the amounts of games we missed him cost us last season. I fully expected Arsenal to correct that mistake this summer but they did not. Then we seem to once again wait until the very last minute this January before we realize a player is out of our reach (either the player doesn’t want to come, the club sticks to its valuation or the club doesn’t want to sell). For my taste, we seem too slow in the transfer market.
We have signed some good players but we seem to have lingered or gambled on a number of players who turned out to be pipe dreams (Vlahovic, Douglas, Mudryck and seemingly Caicedo) and then were left empty-handed.
If things fall apart then Arteta has no option but to drop Xhaka to CDM Zinchenko and Odegaard to flank him, Tierney or Tomiyasu will play left back and this will only be possible if Partey will not be fit for Everton game.Though some inside news say Partey will resume first team training on Wednesday.
Your solution is a short-term solution (but not a bad one).
In the long term, we have seen Xhaka’s shortcomings as a DM and it would put a lot of pressure on injury-prone players like Tierney, Zinckenko, and Tomiyasu if they had to play twice a week for a while.