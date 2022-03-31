“There is no need to talk” Arsenal blow as German club will not sell their target

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Patrik Schick with his present club clearly not interested in losing him this summer.

The Czech Republic international has been in fine form and has scored 20 goals and 3 assists from just 20 league games this season.

He is having a stunning campaign and Arsenal lacks an attacker who can score that many goals for them at the moment.

They will address that issue at the end of this season and have placed Schick on their shopping list.

However, it is set to end in bitter disappointment for them with Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro insisting he is not leaving the Bundesliga side at the end of this season.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘No, we will not sell Patrik Schick. There is no need to talk about that at all.

‘We are very happy that he is with us, and we firmly count on him for the next few years.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes these comments are made just to settle the nerves of the club’s fans in an ongoing season.

We don’t expect him to say the striker will be sold, but the reality is that every player has a price and Arsenal will buy Schick if they make an offer his club cannot refuse.