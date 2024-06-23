There is no point in Arsenal sending unwanted players out on loan again – just sell them

Arsenal should resist the temptation to allow Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave on loan; let him leave on a permanent deal. The Belgian made it clear that both he and the club had decided that leaving was the best course of action; he simply had to leave.

I know you’re wondering where all of this is coming from, but while reading through yesterdays posts, I saw: “Sevilla FC are negotiating with Arsenal to sign Sambi Lokonga on loan.”

Arsenal must stop loaning out players and then letting them go for peanuts at the end of their contracts. Edu and Arteta should not entertain Lokonga’s loan offers. Those who watched him at Luton Town last season noticed a significant improvement. The former Anderlecht player is undoubtedly talented and can boost a variety of teams with his quality.

Surely there is someone out there who will pay a fee and get him a permanent move. There is no certainty that Lokonga will depart, and his value will skyrocket. As we saw with Tierney’s loan and injuries, a loan swap has the potential to demolish a player’s worth.

Nuno Tavares has also confirmed that he is leaving Arsenal; therefore, his entourage must be seeking a new home as well. Arsenal needs to sell to increase their transfer budget, and as low as Lokonga’s and Tavares’ exit money may be, it could still make a difference.

While their struggles at Arsenal are unfortunate, the good news for the Gooners is that a better player will take his place. According to reports, a move for a quality midfielder is high on Arsenal’s agenda for next season. Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly find the ideal midfielder to complement Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in his engine room and every extra penny they can get make that happen is better than nothing.

Jack Anderson

