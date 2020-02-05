There is no stopping Arsenal youngster as he collects another award

Gabriel Martinelli wins his second player of the month award.

Brazilian forward, Gabriel Martinelli has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for the second time in his young career, as announced on the official Arsenal website.

The Brazilian scooped the award ahead of Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka who came second and third respectively.

Martinelli who has scored 10 goals for Arsenal this season netted twice and provided an assist for the Gunners last month.

In January, he scored Arsenal’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, before running 67 yards to score a fine goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He rounded up the month with an assist for Bukayo Saka in the FA Cup. He has grown in importance to Arsenal so much so that the Gunners refused to allow him to join up with Brazil’s under23 side in their preparation for the summer Olympics.

Martinelli has joined Arsenal in their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, he will be hoping to feature more for Arsenal when they return to complete the latter part of the season.

This young lad just keeps on doing it, I suspect it will only be a matter of time before he starts collecting Premier League player of the month awards and he must be in with a shout of at least a nomination for the yearly award.

It should also be expected that in the near future he will receive a call up to the Brazilian (or Italian) national team and then his value will really soar.