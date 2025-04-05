“There is no way” Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to Everton penalty

Mikel Arteta has strongly criticised the decision to award a penalty against Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton, insisting that it should never have been given. Lewis-Skelly, who has found himself under scrutiny this season for some poor decision-making, was at the centre of the controversy after conceding the penalty. His performances have been criticised, including incidents of being sent off and making controversial gestures, but Arteta is adamant that the penalty against Everton was unjust.

The decision to award the penalty has added to a growing sense of frustration at Arsenal, as the team has felt they have been unfairly punished by referees on several occasions this season. Given the importance of each point in their bid for the title, the Gunners are understandably upset by the call, with Arteta making it clear that he believes the referee’s decision changed the course of the game. The penalty was a key moment, and the Gunners feel that the decision cost them precious points in a tightly contested race.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said, as quoted by ESPN: “The referee decides to give a penalty that changes the course of the game. I’m here to give my opinion and, after seeing it 15 times, there is no way in my opinion that is a penalty because if it is then [Jake] O’Brien has to be out, and Everton have to play with 10 men. That’s clear.”

Arteta’s comments reflect the sense of injustice that Arsenal fans and the team itself are feeling, as they believe that the decision was too harsh. They feel that this controversial call is yet another example of decisions going against them in critical moments, and it adds to a growing list of controversial officiating decisions this season. With every point so valuable in the context of their title ambitions, Arsenal will surely feel cheated by what they see as a poor refereeing decision.

Many supporters and neutrals alike may share Arteta’s opinion, and the penalty will likely be added to a catalogue of questionable decisions that have impacted Arsenal this season. As they push for a top spot, Arteta and the players will be hoping for better luck with refereeing decisions in the future.