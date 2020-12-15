“There is no way to disguise it. It’s terrible, to be honest. ” Arsenal star delivers honest assessment

Kieran Tierney has admitted that things are bad at the Emirates at the moment, and he has urged the players to take responsibility, including himself.

Arsenal suffered a third consecutive league loss at the weekend when Burnley beat them at the Emirates.

It has been a tale of two different seasons for them. While they are flying high in the Europa League, they cannot even buy a league goal now, nevermind winning league games.

They have won 4 and lost 7 of their opening 12 league games and it seems that an end to their poor form isn’t in sight at the moment.

When assessing the team recently, Tierney didn’t hold anything back and he made it clear that their performances so far haven’t been up to scratch.

He admitted that what they have been delivering isn’t what the club’s fans or board deserve, and they are to blame.

The Scot said via Sun Sport: “It’s not good enough. There is no way to disguise it. It’s terrible, to be honest.

“It’s not what we are, not where we are as a club. It’s not what the fans deserve, it’s not what the manager deserves, it’s not what the board and that deserve.

“It’s us players that need to take responsibility for this. It’s on us and nobody else.

“We have got a great manager and we believe in him 100 per cent. The blame is on us, nobody else.”