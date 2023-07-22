“There is nothing there” Arteta all but confirms Partey’s Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has seemed to confirm that Thomas Partey will remain at the Emirates for the upcoming season, despite the arrival of Declan Rice.

Since joining Arsenal, Partey has been a key figure in the squad and has played a crucial role in the team’s successes.

While Arsenal has strengthened their squad with the addition of Declan Rice and Jorginho in the last two transfer windows, Partey’s position in the team has been a topic of discussion.

Both Rice and Jorginho can play a similar role as Partey, and Rice is expected to be an automatic starter at the Emirates. This has led to speculation that Partey could find himself in a bench role, potentially prompting him to consider leaving the club.

In recent weeks, Juventus and clubs from Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in signing Partey, but Arteta’s confirmation suggests that the Ghanaian midfielder may stay at Arsenal for another season.

Speaking about his future, Arteta said via the Daily Mail:

‘Every time I spoke to him, his will is to stay with us. There is nothing there (a potential move) at all.

‘Without question, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. We want him to be in the team, that’s for sure.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been a key man for us and keeping him at the Emirates offers us the critical squad depth that we need to do well in many competitions.

It would be interesting to see if he would stay and successfully fight for a place in the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…