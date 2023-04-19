Xhaka insists there is nothing wrong with Arsenal’s mentality ·Still in our hands”

We Are Mentally Strong, and We Are Still in Control: Xhaka Makes Bold Claim About The PL Title Race

Arsenal’s doubters have been on a downer over the last two weeks. Arsenal has struggled in its last two Premier League games, failing to win both. Arsenal surrendered four key points against Liverpool and West Ham United, allowing Manchester City to tighten the gap.

Much has been made about why the Gunners have been unable to win games they had control of, but Granit Xhaka believes one factor that should not be blamed for their recent struggles is their mental strength.

Xhaka believes there is still hope and motivation in the Arsenal camp to win the Premier League this season. He implies that they are not concerned with what Manchester City is doing but rather with what they can control.

And that their fate is not sealed because they have seven more finals to win and prove sceptics wrong by winning the Premier League title.

“This is not about our mentality, and I am certain everyone will see a reaction against Southampton on Friday. Everything is still in our own hands if we win our remaining games, so nothing has changed on that front. We go into our next matches with the same objective; we’re not looking at what Manchester City are doing,” said Xhaka, as quoted by Goal.

“Sunday’s game was similar to the match at Liverpool last week, where we started very well, scored two goals, but couldn’t get the win. We need to analyse why this happened twice in a row. But if anyone thinks that we’d get to this point of this season by smashing all our opponents without dropping points, I think they’re not in the right position.

“We are disappointed, and when things are not going well, it’s easy to show the finger to someone else. But now is the time for everyone to be together. We have taken on a challenge which no one was thinking about before this season started, and now we have seven games to go, so let’s carry on.”

Arsenal had a chance to win the Premier League title easily, but after squandering four points in the last two games, they are only four points ahead of City (who has a game in hand). It is a do-or-die situation for Arsenal to win the league.

However, one may argue that lifting the PL title is as simple for Arteta and his team as winning all of their remaining games; whether they do so remains to be seen, but we should believe they can because it is all in the head.

Daniel O

