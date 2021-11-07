“There is nothing wrong with the player” Ian Wright reacts to controversial moment

Ian Wright has defended Arsenal for continuing to play the ball after Danny Rose had kicked it out because Ozan Tufan was injured.

Alexandre Lacazette instead threw the ball back in and Arsenal kept on playing before scoring the only goal of the game from that build up.

The incident has been the subject of intense debate and Wright believes the Gunners didn’t have to stop playing because, in the end, the player was fine.

The club legend told Premier League Productions: “There’s nothing wrong with him in the end, there’s nothing wrong with him.

“I am sorry, plus people will say it’s Arsenal so I am biased. If there’s something wrong with you, then stay down and then you go through what you normally do.”

He added: “I don’t believe that they should give the ball back because there is nothing wrong with the player.”

This incident will always be controversial but there are rules to the game and the referee is in the game for a reason.

If he believes the Gunners did nothing wrong, then that is correct and everyone needs to learn to accept his verdict.

It would be interesting to see how the Gunners and Wright would react when we are at the receiving end of such a decision in another game.