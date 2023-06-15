There is one flaw in Arsenal’s game they need to correct quickly

Arsenal’s 2022–23 league season was their best in years. Arteta rekindled some Gooners’ love for the club by showing how ruthless they were towards other Premier League teams.Though the Gunners were good, unfortunately, they failed to lift the league title in the end.

A lot has been said about where they went wrong, and many recommendations have been made. But here’s one setback that has yet to be talked about: the fact that Arsenal isn’t capitalizing on set pieces.

Only 20% of Arsenal’s goals came from set pieces, the third lowest in the league. Only Brighton, with 18%, and Manchester United, with 15%, scored less. Man City, their main rivals, got 29% of their goals from set plays, and so it is clear you have to excel in set plays to thrive in the Premier League.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and even Granit Xhaka, Arteta had enough quality to have the finest attack.

Even the smallest things matter. When they return in pre-season, among other things Arteta ought to work on, he and his boys ought to put so much focus on their set-piece routine to boost their abilities in front of goal.

Daniel O

