There is one thing that Arsenal must avoid in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is always a tricky month to do business in, especially if you are looking to sign a player.

But it is not always about signing players, it is also about offloading deadwood and therefore Arsenal cannot go through this month without doing some business, even if it is just players leaving.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is Roma bound it seems (Eurosport) and Folarin Balogun could be on his way to Middlesbrough (Teeside Live) but it must not stop there.

Most of us know that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to go as well, he no longer fits into what Mikel Arteta is building, keeping him around the club could have a detrimental effect.

There are also a number of other players that at best will only have a bit-part role, players like Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, and so on, there is no point holding onto players for the sake of it.

In conclusion, in my humble opinion, Arsenal must avoid missing an opportunity to continue getting rid of the players that have failed for years at the club.

Maitland-Niles departing has to be the tip of the iceberg and more have to follow him out of the door.

Hopefully, there will be new acquisitions but rebuilding a club is not a one-way exercise with new signings after new signings, players that are no longer needed must be jettisoned and this January is a perfect time to get some of that done.