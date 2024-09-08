Why there is only one logical choice to replace Rice in the Arsenal midfield at Tottenham

Any option other than Jorginho against Tottenham would be a mistake!

We’re currently at the height of the international break with the fixtures in full swing however gooners cannot take their minds off the team, with discussions aplenty pertaining to who’s going to partner Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park against Spurs in our next game.

We were already aware of the injury to Merino before the Brighton game, however no one would have thought we’ll get to see another midfielder miss the spurs game.

We did however, with Declan Rice’s red card meaning that we’ll have a mini injury crisis in midfield ahead of the north London derby. Who will replace these two in that game has been a topic for debate among Arsenal fans with the likes of Havertz, Timber, Zinchenko and even young Nwaneri being mooted as potential replacement however the only player I think will be sensible to play in their stead would be Jorginho.

The Italian international has yet to play a single minute for us this campaign which has understandably led to him not being called up to the Italian national team this time around, he’s stayed behind getting more training time at the club so that he can be ready for the game against spurs (if in fact he does start). I believe he’s the perfect fit for this game amid the absence of key players because of the experience and composure he’ll bring to this type of game. A double pivot formed between him and Partey will also provide the necessary cover for our midfield, given that Jorginho doesn’t have the legs as Rice to get back and cover long distances.

Also his inclusion in the starting lineup against Spurs will be the only one that makes sense, given that firstly reverting Kai Havertz back into a midfield role will only do him worse given how he’s already nailed the striking position with some of the best displays in an Arsenal shirt coming in the Derby.

Secondly starting either one of Timber and Zinchenko would be an experiment too risky too use in a game of this magnitude.

Lastly I think it would be a mistake to use Nwaneri from the start, given he’s vastly inexperienced for a game of this importance, also we can’t risk it because a bad performance might damage him for life.

These reasons perfectly tell us why Jorginho would be the logical solution for the game, he was trusted at the base of midfield for most parts of last season and he repaid this trust by putting in solid performances most of the time, he should be trusted again versus Spurs in my opinion.

Do you think that Jorginho will be a better choice than the rest of the options at Arteta’s disposal?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…