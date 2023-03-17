There is only one person I blame for Arsenal’s exit from the Europa league

Europa League exit not the end of the world!
Well where do I start about last night’s game?
Am I surprised? No.
Do I blame Mikel Arteta? No.
Do I blame Gabriel Martinelli? No.
Who do I point the finger at? Aaron Ramsdale!
Firstly as nice as it would have been to win last night and be on the fight for two trophies, it might do us good to have come out but only time will tell..
And technically we didn’t lose because the tie that ended in normal time ended in a draw!! And because I hate penalty shootouts I am not counting it as a loss 😜
So here I begin my reasoning as to why I blame Ramsdale for the loss.
Normally I don’t like to point fingers too much when Arsenal lose or draw a game, but too many times this season I have sat there and watched Ramsdale idiotically stand outside of his box further up the pitch, thinking he is invincible and won’t ever be beaten.
Just as I slate him for his positioning I also slate the team when they try to play out from the back! It doesn’t need to happen and it should stop!
And I’ve always said to myself; one of these days he is going to get caught out when he constantly positions himself as an outfield player.
And low and behold in a knockout game, that we won’t ever truly know if Arteta and the boys were fussed about winning or not, he gets caught out.
Now take nothing away from the goal because it was a beauty I must admit but Ramsdale cannot be standing that far up the pitch and has to take part blame for the goal conceded!
Arteta changed Matt Turner and put in Ramsdale in the hope we didn’t concede after Turner’s shaky game last week, and what does Ramsdale do? Concede a goal that Sporting should never have been allowed to score!
Against your City’s and your Liverpools with the strike force they have, had they been there last night we would have been battered with Ramsdale’s play! Yes he made a few good saves, but he still let one in that was never meant to be conceded! And don’t get me started on his lack of penalty saves despite coming close, but close is not good enough!
The team as a whole were not great, being sloppy in possession and just not clicking for some reason at times, but having taken the lead through Granit Xhaka’s goal you sensed it was a game we could have seen out as 1-0 winners, yet Ramsdale’s stupidity put us in a position we could have done without being in!
And I do not blame Gabriel Martinelli one bit for his penalty loss because had we kept that initial clean sheet we would not have gone as far as penalties, but if you look at it deeply and I’m sure many Arsenal fans would agree, if you couldn’t have both, and if you were to choose between winning the Europa League or the Premier League, I know which one I would choose.
It’s just a shame we had to play nearly two hours and then get knocked out, rather than losing in normal time! Especially after we then have to play another game in less than 72 hours.
But we have managed to play Thursday, Sunday before and the boys know what they need to do, win one more game before the international break, have a break, and come back even more fired up ready to do the business in the remaining games of our season!!
But last night’s loss is not the end of the world and I guess it’s good we play in a few days as I believe we can pick ourselves up as quickly as possible!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Football is a team game..
You can’t point out single player fault when your whole team including Arteta was poor in his decision making…
Why Arteta didn’t not bring Odegaard in 60th minute when we saw how Viera was struggling and had terrible game…
So you can blame Arteta also along with Ramsdale…
You can blame Xhaka also because he tried to play too smart there and miscalculated his pass which led to goal..
You can also blame Trossard because he missed one glorious chance in extra time to score….
So you cannot blame Ramsdale only when entire group was poor…
Either blame all of them or just simply move on…
Bit harsh. I’ve seen a few goals like that over the years and that one was the best. It was absolutely perfect. But yeah, maybe still some lessons in there for the future.
I don’t like to say it but this is a terrible article. Blaming one player for the loss is downright idiotic.
“I also slate the team when they try to play out from the back! It doesn’t need to happen and it should stop!”
Tell me you don’t know how we play without telling me. Playing from the back, baiting the opposition to press us is an essential part of our gameplan.
Shenel, don’t be so tough on Aaron, he must be feeling shite today, especially as he guessed correctly on all the penalties and even got his hands on one of them.
His coach would have told him of positioning, and playing out from the back is by order of Arteta, so blameless on those scores, and just really bad luck on that brilliant 45-yard lob. How often do those go in?
Having said that, if I were to blame someone it would be whoever selected that starting midfield. Sporting was just running through at will. Wait..it was Arteta… so the boss takes the blame (for me anyway).
Abit harsh on Ramsdale ,those goals go in probably once out of a hundred ,he took his chance and hit it perfectly,good goalkeepers these days play as a sweeper keeper and that’s what he’s been playing like all season .
I will admit he was very weak in the penalty shootout though ,but again your facing a ball from 12 yards it’s not an easy task .
If Arteta was serious about winning it he should have played full strength from kick off ,he didn’t so now we concentrate on the league ,could be a good thing anyway IMO .
No I said along with a few others about that starting midfield before the match , so completely agree with you Jax
Clearly you have a VERY short term memory. Ramsdale has saved us MANY points on MANY occasions and he makes one error and you blame him….? Perhaps you should try to appreciate the work Ramsdale does and has done for us before making such sweeping statements.
In my humble opinion, you are completely wrong to blame Ramsdale. When the ball is in the oppositions half, no goalkeeper is supposed to stand on his own goal line. Nowadays, the sweeper-keeper concept is very popular. Perhaps if you think that had Ramsdale been rooted to his line, and theyd have put a ball through over the top of our defenders meaning one or more of their players had a clear run at goal, you wouldve been screaming at why Ramsdale hadnt started from a more offensive position to be able to run out and get the ball before the opposition.
It’s NO ONE’S FAULT. These results happen. It’s football. It’s life.
Now i suggest the best thing you and other negative Arsenal fans do, is to get behind the team and stop throwing sweeping accusations at the very players who have put us in touching distance of our first PL trophy in 19 years.
The fact is, we’ve lost 3 games out of 27 in the league so far. And we’ve lost 3 in the cups out of all the games we’ve played. That’s 6 losses in about 35-38 games in all comps. And you still moan??? Get real mate. This team is on the cusp of winning the PL and you’re still moaning??
In the great scheme of things blaming Ramsdale is a bit blinkered. It was far more than that, far more.
While I have never been wholly convinced by Ramsdale , to blame him for our defeat is harsh in the extreme as a number of our players were well below par last night and were outplayed by their direct opponents.
And the author, interestingly fails to mention the part Jorghino and Xhaka had in softly giving the ball away in midfield that led to the opportunity to score. Ramsdale would not have expected that poor play.
Penalties can be missed by anyone (except Ivan Toney) so I don’t hold it against Martinelli. He displayed the effort and intent throughout the match we want and expect from our players. But that goal. Ramsdale said he wanted to become an Arsenal legend, but I wrongly assumed it wasn’t by joining David Seaman in conceding a goal from the halfway line in a European knockout game.
Yes he made a mistake but he also stopped a couple more goals going in. Article is somewhat harsh imho.
Off topic, go on YouTube and take a look at Life on Loan /Folarin Balogun. It’s about his time at present on loan in France. What a level headed totally nice person he is, and it’s a good watch and he’s coming back to be a star at Arsenal!
Shenel
You normally write some really interesting pieces but unfortunately this has to be a heads gone moment.
Would you rather have Leno back between the sticks.
AR has made a few good saves…really
He has been part of a very good back 5 this season
Pulled off outstanding saves at key moments in a game
I am personally more then happy with him
I am sure he is kicking himself for letting it in but Still very young like most of the team. Still learning and will only get better which is great for us.
Onwards and upwards