There is only one positive from Arsenal beating that awful Man United team

It goes to the last day people. That’s the one positive I can take from beating a really poor Man United team 1-0. I don’t know why at OT Arsenal always struggle, no matter what team they put out. City beating Fulham was a gut punch, but still that team United played was awful.

Casemiero and Johny Evans in defence. I watched the Palace v United game, people were calling retirement homes to take the Brazilian in, and it was another howler from him that gifted us the win, but I really thought we should have put more pressure on their backline as a whole.

Olise had a field day, but we actually lack pace. It took Martinelli to come on, for someone to actually take the ball and run with pace, and it immediately caused them problems. Our press was also missing. I thought we played at pedestrian pace, lacked ideas and most worryingly desire. What’s worse is that OT was so quiet. You could mostly hear the Arsenal fans sing, but the players still lacked motivation.

Ironically we bought Mikel Arteta after that 8-2 drubbing, and United were extremely poor and there for the taking. If this was Man City playing them, we’d be looking at numbers like 5-6-7.

I know how certain people will treat me in the comments, but I’m not being negative. Winning a title against City requires you to investigate every single department of the game and improve constantly, so you can be near perfect. And we showed weaknesses that will ultimately cost us the title for a second season in a row.

One is that this team has every now and them an apathic performance like this. Our shape was like a doughnut, one big hole in Midfield. Partey was horrible, failing to control balls, slipping when trying to kick the ball, it was comic at times.

Declan Rice was back to cous-cous settings, getting dribbled past 5 times. On a number of occasions we allowed United players to dribble with the ball for 40-50 yards unchallenged. Amrabat who looked slow and clueless against Palace was dominating the midfield.

I thought Mikel should offer the boys some coffee at half time, because they looked like they’ve just gotten out of bed. Even Odegaard who’s been our best player in this run in was slow, not pressing, poor ball control.

The two players who can hold their heads high after this game we’re Saliba and Raya. They were the only calm heads in defence. The Frenchman made some crucial tackles, and Raya was relatively comfortable with collecting the crosses, had decent kicking, but Havertz wasn’t bothered for a challenge and also our GK wasted time in a perfect fashion.

But apart from the odd apathetic performance, another reason we won’t win the league is we lack match-winners. Players who can win the game on their own. If we had prime Van Persie up front, we’d be lifting the trophy already. If we had prime Alexis Sanchez we’d be doing it.

That’s the difference with City. KDB, Haaland and Foden can decide games on their own. Even their LB Gbardiol can pull out a stunner. When was the last time an Arsenal player scored a wonder goal, or someone took 3 players on and scored a solo goal?

Unfortunately in games where we do not play well, there isn’t this guy who would just say “I will do it, give me the ball” and actually deliver it. Like Vini Jr can do it, like Hazard did it for Chelsea, Robben at Bayern and so on.

It’s definitely not Saka, which begins my final point. Over reliance on players. Bukayo was awful again. He should’ve been licking his lips at their makeshift defence, but instead he was slow, didn’t take on anyone, yet played another set of minutes he didn’t deserve. I think he desperately needs competition and a break.

Lastly I think the interviews from Arsenal public figures were a disgrace. Mikel said we were phenomenal. I think we watched different games, because United put the worst team I’ve ever seen them have against what people lable “the best Arsenal team since the invincibles” and we’re scraping a 1-0 win.

Paul Merson said he’d get a Spurs tattoo if they stop City. Shame on you Merse. Kai saying he’s a Spurs fan on Tuesday. Might as well give him to them then. We shouldn’t be needing a favour from Spurs in the first place of we’d done our job against Villa, but our manager decides to change up the system and we lost.

Even if Liverpool beat Villa which will keep Tottenham’s theoretical chances for a top 4 finish, do you honestly believe they have the quality to beat Man City? Everyone and their mother has exploited Ange’s high line, and you believe Pep, the best manager in this league, a born winner will not? You will see on Tuesday how a team that knows what being a champion is will deal with that situation. They’ll probably win by 3 clear goals, Haaland hat-trick incoming.

When that happens I don’t think I will get an apology from all the people that called me all sort of things in the comments. People will have another excuse from why we ultimately fell short of the title again.

Anyway, one more game and than we can take a break, hopefully reflect in the summer and come back with signings ready to win now.