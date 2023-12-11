There is only one way for Arsenal to go back above Liverpool before Christmas

Arsenal had hoped to be the first team that went to Villa Park and came away with all three points this season, but that was not the case.
Villa were competitive, even though there was a suggestion that the referees impacted the game against Arsenal by some decisions influencing the game to end with a Gunners defeat.
Arsenal lost 1-0, a result that left them unable to regain the top spot claimed by Liverpool when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. That said, that game leaves Arsenal with only two options for getting back on track. Of course, getting back on track entails returning to the top of the table.
The first is that they must quickly rebound, return to winning ways, and pull off another winning streak in order to remain in the title race. With that as a goal, they also need to do something; they, the Gunners, must defeat Liverpool on December 23rd. Liverpool must be knocked off the top of the league standings, and Arsenal can’t rely on anyone else to see that happen. One may argue that Liverpool vs. Manchester United next weekend is a game in which the Reds could lose points, but with a wildly unpredictable Man United, Liverpool should win.
But after that, it looks like Arsenal must go to Anfield and leave with three points. It will be a daunting task given that it is something they last did in 2012, when goals from Podolski and Cazorla won the game, but for sure it is not impossible.
The reaction of Arsenal after the Villa defeat will reveal a lot about ourr title chances….
Darren N
Slim chance, I would take a draw in a heartbeat at Anfield so Pool can’t grow their lead. Let’s hope boys can dismantle BHA and then we can hope favors from other teams.
Same here, just how i see it but Man utd are hopeless so we can’t expect any favour from them,it’s not necessary we move top by christmas anyway. We still have a lot of time.
We can beat Liverpool but will the Referees allow it.?
Me thinks we are screwed with the Epl officiating. It’s like they have made a decision to punish us and if it continues this way, its so unlikely we will go far in this league .
Anyway, let’s hope against hope that some of them may be rational enough to give us an unbiased arbitration.
I did say before the Villa game that a draw wouldn’t be good enough (nevermind a loss) would put more pressure on the team to beat Brighton and get a result at Anfield.
Likelihood is we are going to create less chances against Liverpool so our attackers have to be clinical unlike last game.
I’m confident of a win against Brighton but can only hope for a draw against Pool at Anfield but if we lose still not the end, we’ll surely make our way back to the summit even if it means we will be the only team to beat them whenever they come visiting for the return leg.