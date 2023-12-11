There is only one way for Arsenal to go back above Liverpool before Christmas

Arsenal had hoped to be the first team that went to Villa Park and came away with all three points this season, but that was not the case.

Villa were competitive, even though there was a suggestion that the referees impacted the game against Arsenal by some decisions influencing the game to end with a Gunners defeat.

Arsenal lost 1-0, a result that left them unable to regain the top spot claimed by Liverpool when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. That said, that game leaves Arsenal with only two options for getting back on track. Of course, getting back on track entails returning to the top of the table.

The first is that they must quickly rebound, return to winning ways, and pull off another winning streak in order to remain in the title race. With that as a goal, they also need to do something; they, the Gunners, must defeat Liverpool on December 23rd. Liverpool must be knocked off the top of the league standings, and Arsenal can’t rely on anyone else to see that happen. One may argue that Liverpool vs. Manchester United next weekend is a game in which the Reds could lose points, but with a wildly unpredictable Man United, Liverpool should win.

But after that, it looks like Arsenal must go to Anfield and leave with three points. It will be a daunting task given that it is something they last did in 2012, when goals from Podolski and Cazorla won the game, but for sure it is not impossible.

The reaction of Arsenal after the Villa defeat will reveal a lot about ourr title chances….

Darren N

