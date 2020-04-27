There is only one way Thomas Partey will join Arsenal claims report

Football London claims that only a return to Champions League football at the end of this season can help Arsenal to land Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has been one of Arsenal’s top targets ahead of the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team.

Partey has been improving consistently over the past few seasons and his performances for the Spaniards as they eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League this season showed that he has come of age, and top teams are targeting him.

Mikel Arteta needs more protection from his midfield and he sees the midfielder as someone that can provide that.

However, the Gunners face an uphill task in their bid to sign the player as several teams also want him.

Atletico Madrid is also keen to give him a new deal that would increase his current release clause, which is less than £50 million.

The report from Football London claims that the Gunners could still sign the player, however, any transfer would hinge on Arsenal’s qualification for the Champions League.

The Gunners are less than ten points off the last Champions League spot and a return to form when the Premier League resumes could help them mount a serious challenge for a Champions League place.