“There is risk and opportunity for both sides.” Ian Wright on Miedema exit from Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women announced that Vivianne Miedema would leave the club after being there for 7 massive years of Arsenal Women’s football. Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has since gone on to become a huge fan favourite and will be a massive loss for our Women’s team. Scoring a huge 125 goals and 50 assists in her time in red and white, winning the WSL in 2018/19 and won three FA Women’s Continental cups while at the club.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright took to twitter/X shortly after the news broke of Miedema’s exit and said this “On Viv. Unbelievable player. On her day unplayable. Also a lot of things behind the scenes that Viv has been instrumental in changing and voicing her frustration with things that has moved the club forward over many years. I have a lot of love for her. But it’s football. Arsenal clearly have a plan that doesn’t include Viv. We can judge that plan in the next few seasons. Just like we can judge Viv getting back to the levels that made her one of the best players in the world. Viv can go to City and make us regret it. Arsenal as a club (not just the manager!) have to have conviction in their ability to get the big decisions right, put the club first and be judged on it by all of us. There is risk and opportunity for both sides. Free transfers are still very much the norm in women’s football and will be for a while. Viv’s legacy will forever be there – you can’t erase the goals and her impact on progressing our club. Wish her nothing but success in the next chapter. She’ll get the farewell she deserves on Saturday 🐐❤️”

Obviously, there’s a lot of talk going around about why Arsenal have chosen not to renew Miedema’s contract with the club and if we’re being honest, we probably will never find out the full truth, but Wrighty made a very good point, we as a club have to stand behind our decisions and always put the badge first.

Miedema was a huge part of this squad and will be missed a lot, not only on the pitch but off it too, she’s done massive things for the club and has been a vital part of our setup for years.

If she does end up somewhere else in the Women’s Super League, we may regret it, but as a club we have to stand behind the big decisions and although it might hurt to see her progress with her career somewhere else, for me, she’s done more than enough to become a club legend and hopefully she has a great career from here, wherever she ends up.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

