There is some financial good news for Arsenal involving Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta’s axing of Mesut Ozil from the Arsenal first team has had a positive impact on the club’s finances, it has been revealed.

Ozil has been out of competitive action for the club since March and it has now been revealed that the former Real Madrid man has been losing money since then.

He was initially a regular in the team when Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, however, he failed to deliver the performance that the Spaniard wanted and he was dropped from the first team.

The club was desperate to offload him in this transfer window, but his huge salary wasn’t encouraging to his suitors and he is also determined not to take a pay cut by leaving for another team.

The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal recently paid him £8m in September in loyalty bonuses as stated on the contract that he signed in 2018.

The report, however, added that the Gunners have been saving money by benching him, this is because his current deal is also laced with payments to be made to him for every appearance he makes for the club.

Ozil has been omitted from the club’s Europa League squad and he might be omitted from the Premier League squad too.