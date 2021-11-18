“There is something about Arsenal right now” critical pundit admits Arsenal is impressing him

Jamie Carragher is one pundit that has been very critical of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in the past.

However, the former Liverpool man has now admitted that something great is happening at the Emirates.

The Gunners have returned to form after losing their first three Premier League matches and Carragher admits players and working hard for Mikel Arteta and it is showing in the results.

“Since I’ve come into punditry, I’m probably not the most popular guy with Arsenal supporters because it’s been a time where Arsenal have been really poor. This is the first time I feel almost excited by [them],” he told Ian Wright on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“There is something about Arsenal right now. It feels like there’s a coming together.”

Carragher continued: “I think these lads [Arsenal] over the next two or three years will need more to win a league or a Champions League but could they win a couple of FA Cups or [League] Cups?

“I know what Arsenal have done in the past and you want more – but it could be some team with Ben White coming in and you just think there’s something to get behind.

“It feels like Arsenal fans like the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Arsenal’s doubters turn to believers so early on and it is a clear sign the club is truly doing well.

It has taken some time, but Arteta is now proving most of us wrong.

Credit to Arsenal’s board who didn’t react to protests from some fans at the start of the season.

If they had bowed to the pressure from the unsatisfied fans, Arteta would probably have been sacked by now.

Arsenal’s next match is against Liverpool and it will be a very tough fixture.

If they can come away from Anfield with all the points, their confidence would shoot up even further and they can fearlessly attack their remaining fixtures.