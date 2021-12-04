“There is something still missing about the Gunners” Lawrenson backs Arsenal to beat Everton

Mark Lawrenson admits Arsenal isn’t at their best level yet, but he does expect them to beat Everton.

The Gunners face the Toffees on Monday night hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 3-2 to Manchester United last Thursday.

They showed great fight in that fixture and will feel unlucky to have lost the game.

However, Everton has been very poor in recent matches and that means Mikel Arteta’s team has a great opportunity to return to form against Rafa Benitez’s side.

Former Liverpool man, Lawro, predicts on the BBC: “Everton are not getting any better.

“We saw early on against Liverpool on Wednesday that the Toffees really can be got at defensively, and after going 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes there was no way back from there.

“I’m still not convinced by Arsenal on their travels, and the last time they came to Merseyside, a couple of weeks ago, they shipped four goals.

“There is something still missing about the Gunners but the big difference is they are facing Everton this time, not Liverpool.

“Lawro’s prediction: 1-2”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After the game against United, this fixture is the perfect one for Arsenal as they bid to get back to winning ways.

The current Everton team is short on confidence and is missing several key players through injury.

Benitez is one of the finest managers in England, but we could force Everton to sack him by winning this fixture.

A win pushes us another step closer to the top four and the players will have themselves to blame if they cannot achieve that.