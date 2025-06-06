“There is still no agreement” Romano gives update on Arsenal’s Sesko negotiations

Arsenal continues its pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, with Fabrizio Romano offering an update on the current status of discussions between the Gunners, RB Leipzig, and the striker’s camp. The Slovenian forward has been a standout performer in recent seasons and is expected to leave the Bundesliga side during this transfer window.

Last summer, Sesko chose to remain at Leipzig despite strong interest from Arsenal. The Gunners have now returned to the table as they seek a long-term solution to their attacking needs. With no striker arriving last summer, the club are determined to strengthen the position ahead of the new campaign.

Talks Progressing but No Agreement Yet

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, “Arsenal have been speaking directly to the club and also with the player’s camp, so Arsenal are working on the Benjamin Sesko deal. Still, at the moment while I’m recording this video, there is still no agreement with the player or the club, so there is plenty of work to do before saying Sesko is going to Arsenal. But, the conversation is underway, the conversation is ongoing, and then Arsenal also have more options.”

This confirms the seriousness of Arsenal’s interest in securing Sesko’s services. The club are aware of the importance of adding quality to their forward line and is working diligently to make this happen. As of now, the situation remains fluid with continued engagement between all parties.

Arsenal Prepared to Be Patient

A deal of this scale requires patience from all parties involved. Arsenal understand that securing a talent like Sesko will not be straightforward and is prepared to wait for the right conditions. While the striker remains a top target, the club are also exploring alternative options as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the squad.

Fans may need to wait a little longer, but Arsenal are fully engaged in efforts to add firepower to the team before the new season begins.

