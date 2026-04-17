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“There is that fire” Declan Rice has unfinished business against Man City

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Declan Rice has admitted that watching Manchester City lift the Carabao Cup a few weeks ago was painful, and he is using that disappointment as motivation ahead of Arsenal’s crucial meeting with the Citizens this weekend.

Arsenal now have only the Premier League and Champions League left to compete for this season after exiting the remaining domestic competitions. Their focus, therefore, turns fully towards a defining period, beginning with a major league clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Huge Stakes at the Etihad

The Gunners travel to face Manchester City knowing the importance of the occasion. It is a match Arsenal can scarcely afford to lose, while City know victory would significantly strengthen their hopes of closing the gap in the title race.

City have enjoyed a stronger run of form in recent weeks when compared with Arsenal, increasing the challenge facing Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal will be determined not to become the latest opponent defeated by the reigning champions.

With both clubs chasing the title, the contest is expected to be intense and finely balanced. Every point now carries major significance with only a handful of fixtures remaining.

Rice Reveals Motivation

As reported by The Mirror, Rice explained how seeing Manchester City celebrate their recent cup success has fuelled his determination to respond with a statement performance this weekend.

He said, “We shared the pitch for 90 minutes and ultimately on the day they were the better team. It would have been wrong for us to walk inside and not show that respect. To see them lift that, it did hurt.

“There is that fire in the stomach to eradicate that on the weekend. We have six games to go in the Premier League. We know how big it is.”

Rice’s comments underline both his competitive mindset and Arsenal’s sense of urgency heading into the fixture. The midfielder’s desire for redemption reflects the wider mood within the squad as they seek to keep control of the title race.

A victory at the Etihad would not only strengthen Arsenal’s position in the table but also provide a significant psychological boost during the closing weeks of the campaign.

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  1. Who insisted the runner-ups stay and watch the winners lift a title? That doesn’t indicate respect. That’s some torturous spectacle! I really don’t think it’s fair.

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