There might be a new twist in the proposed Lucas Torreira transfer

Spanish journalist, Sebas Giovanelli has just revealed that Atletico Madrid’s manager, Diego Simeone has called Lucas Torreira to inform him that he would like to have him in his team.

This will bring a major twist into the future of the Uruguayan who looked set to join Italian side, Torino.

Torreira has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates. Arsenal has used Mohamed Elneny in their recent competitive games and they have also been linked with a move for the likes of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Landing any of these players will see Torreira fall further out of the reckoning, so Arsenal has agreed to sell him.

Torino is believed to be looking for a loan deal with the option of making the move permanent, however, both teams are still talking and the new interest from Atletico Madrid could make things complicated.

It is public knowledge that Arsenal wants to sign Partey but they are struggling to meet the 50m euros asking price.

If the interest in Torreira from the Spaniards in genuine, then Arsenal can possibly strike a swap deal that will see them pay a smaller fee for Partey and everyone will be happy.

It will be interesting to see how this one turns out, particularly because Torriera appears to have made up his mind on moving to Italy.