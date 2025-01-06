There was at least one positive to come from the draw with Brighton

There haven’t been many positives from the Arsenal versus Brighton draw. The Seagulls, with the “assistance of the referees”, have now denied us wins both home and away.

A controversial Declan Rice red card at the Emirates Stadium last August saw Brighton take advantage of their numbers to force a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday night, without Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Kai Havertz in the starting lineup against Brighton, we just needed a 1-0 win to call it a day. Unfortunately, Anthony Taylor had other plans. He awarded the Fabian Hurzeler-led side a controversial penalty, penalising William Saliba for his head collision with Joao Pedro. Pedro went on to convert the penalty, forcing the game to end in a 1-1 draw

Poor refereeing and dropping 2 points made for a frustrating weekend. Were there any positives from that Brighton game? Personally, I felt Riccardo Calafiori’s performance was a positive.

Starting his second consecutive game after returning from injury, the Italian recruit showed his class.

There was much to complain about, but Calafiori’s performance is something to appreciate.

Against Brighton, he had:

– 100% aerial duels won

– 100% dribbles completed

– 100% long ball accuracy

– 95% pass accuracy

– 5 ground duels won

– 3 interceptions

– 2 tackles

– 0 times dribbled past

Only 22 years old, the Italian’s performances can only make us look forward to what he’ll offer once he fully settles in with so much promise.

Not long ago, some of us were worried that Myles Lewis Skelly was slowly making the left-back position his own, but with Calafiori rising to the occasion like he did yesterday, we can only sit back, relax, and enjoy the battle for the LB spot—a position that not long ago was a point of weakness.

Calafiori was my positive against Brighton. What was your positive from that match?

Daniel O