“There wasn’t much quality in the game”, Jamie Carragher comments on Arsenal’s loss against Newcastle

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher says that Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United this evening was not a match characterised by quality from either side.

The Gunners travelled to St James’ Park to preserve their unbeaten record against Eddie Howe’s team, which had previously defeated Manchester United.

Arsenal encountered considerable difficulty in breaking down a well-organised Newcastle United side that appeared ready for the match.

The Magpies displayed fearlessness but lacked technical proficiency, much like the Gunners, who struggled to gain momentum without Martin Odegaard in their midfield.

After the match, Carragher admitted it was not an exciting win. He said on Sky Sports:

“There wasn’t much quality in the game, but that’s a massive win when you consider the players had missing heading into the game.

“It’s a huge victory. It felt like a throwback to 15-20 years ago when I was playing. It wasn’t as technical, it wasn’t about playing through the lines, it wasn’t as fluid.

“It was a battle, there were challenges there, people arguing for red cards. It felt like a very physical game, and Newcastle came out on top.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was not a good day for us and our stuttering run of form continues.

If we do not arrest this mini-slump and begin to win games soon, we will be in trouble and may have to settle for a top-four finish instead of competing for the league.