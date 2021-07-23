There will be more transfer business for Arsenal in this window claims reporter

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has discussed Arsenal’s transfer window and claims that the Gunners are set to do even more business before the transfer window closes.

There has been several incomings and outgoings at the club over the last year and more are expected.

They have also signed some of their players on to a new deal including the likes of Emile Smith Rowe.

They have also completed the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares ahead of next season.

Both players will make them a stronger squad and more are expected to join them as Mikel Arteta attempts to guide the Gunners back into the top four.

Sheth claims that as busy as Arsenal has been, they are just getting started and he backs them to do even more business before this window closes.

He told Sky Sports: “If you look at what’s happened in the past few months, Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract, Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract until 2026, Kieran Tierney as well recently signed a new long-term contract.

“They’ve backed [Mikel Arteta] in the transfer market so far in this transfer window. In have come Nuno Tavares from Benfica, Albert Sambi Lokonga has signed from Anderlecht, Ben White for £50m is incoming – he’s due to take his medical next week.

“So I think they have backed him, and it’s not over as far as this transfer window is concerned. I think Arsenal will prove to be one of the busiest if not the busiest club in this transfer window.”

The likes of Manuel Locatelli and Ben White have been linked with moving to the Emirates and the Englishman might become the next star that they would sign.