“There would be no point.” Smith Rowe insists he is ready for competition at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is determined to compete and earn a first-team spot at the Emirates, despite the club’s recent additions to the squad in this transfer window.

Smith Rowe’s playing time was limited last season due to injuries, as he underwent two surgeries, which affected his availability on the pitch. During his absence, Arsenal came close to winning the league, leading some to question his importance to the team.

With new signings like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice bolstering the Gunners’ midfield options, the competition for playing time in that position is likely to increase. This might lead to further challenges for Smith Rowe to secure regular minutes on the field. However, the young England U21 star remains undeterred and asserts his readiness to compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

He said via Football London:

“I am at a big club at Arsenal.

“If I didn’t have competition, there would be no point. I have to push myself every day in training, keep working hard. It’s tough competition but it’s good at the same time. I need to keep working hard and believing in myself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has the right mindset towards the personnel changes happening at the club and the midfielder knows he has to fight to play.

We need this type of competitiveness in our squad as it means we will have players doing their best whenever they are on the pitch.