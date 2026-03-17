‘There’s a lot of tension building’ Joe Cole predicts the Carabao Cup final

Joe Cole has predicted the winner of the Carabao Cup final as Arsenal prepare to face Manchester City this weekend. The two sides have been closely competing in the league and will now meet in a high-stakes encounter to determine who secures early bragging rights.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to claim silverware, having not won a major trophy since 2020. This fixture presents a significant opportunity to end that run and deliver success in a season where expectations have risen considerably.

Cole Backs Arsenal for Victory

As reported by the Metro, Cole said: “I fancy Arsenal, I think Arsenal beat them. Having watched Man City live, I fancy Arsenal, but it’s a great game for the neutral.

“I’ll make another prediction, I think there will be a bit of needle and a little bit of nastiness on the benches. There’s a lot of tension building at this point in the season so look out for that.”

His comments suggest confidence in Arsenal’s current form, while also highlighting the intensity and potential friction that could arise during such an important match.

Momentum Favours the Gunners

Both teams possess the quality required to win the final, making it a difficult contest to call with certainty. However, Arsenal appear to have momentum on their side, particularly as Manchester City’s recent performances have raised concerns.

City has enjoyed a strong season overall, yet a heavy defeat in their most recent Champions League outing and a growing points gap behind Arsenal in the league indicate potential struggles. These factors could influence the outcome of the final, especially if Arsenal are able to maintain their current level of performance.

With both clubs determined to secure the trophy, the match is set to be a closely contested affair, with fine margins likely to decide the outcome.