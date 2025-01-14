There’s a palpable sense of anticipation for what Arsenal Women can accomplish this season

This week, Arsenal women’s new head coach is expected to be unveiled. Renee Slegers’ reign as the caretaker boss is coming to an end. Whether she’s confirmed or another manager is appointed, we will have to wait and see. Regardless, with the new managerial reign, it is clear there should be no excuses for what Arsenal women should aim to achieve this season.

On Friday, while speaking to the media, Renee made telling admissions about the Arsenal squad. She said, “It’s a competitive game on Sunday, and we have a competitive game next Sunday as well, so we need to set up the best team possible to win those games. But we have a big belief in the full squad. We have, I think, one of the biggest squads with the most depth. We have all options, so we’re going to look at what’s best for the team, what’s best for every individual.”

Renee Slegers said those words in anticipation of her side’s FA Cup clash with Bristol City. Although the game has now been postponed due to a frozen pitch, those words are still relevant. There’s a palpable sense of anticipation for what this squad can accomplish this year.

The technical bench believes they have a quality squad, and not just that—they believe they have one of the biggest squads. They just have to discover the best system and determine who fits where.

There can be no excuses about the squad. It’s about the new head coach (Renee or not) finding a way to get the players to tap into their potential and compete. The last 11 games have shown how much better this team is. Things have been stabilized; we’ve shaken off the poor start to the season. Now it’s just about sustaining that great form until the end of the season.

Are you feeling that air of excitement building around the team?

Michelle M

