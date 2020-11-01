‘There’s a softness’ to Arsenal claims former Man United captain ahead of clash

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has described Arsenal as soft, and lacking physicality ahead of the two side’s clash today.

The Gunners will be looking to pile further misery on the Red Devils, who have failed to win any of their home Premier League fixtures so far this season, and occupy 15th spot in the division at present.

One player who could well play a key role in their demolition is new signing Thomas Partey, and Roy Keane is in agreement on that.

“I think he (Partey) will be a good signing for them. I know he’s only been in the door two minutes but give him a chance,” he said ahead of the live game being shown on Sky Sports(cia the DailyStar).

“He’s got the physicality in midfield that Arenal lacked over the last few years.

“That’s been one of the criticisms toward Arsene Wenger’s teams; technically very good but when the going gets tough, a lot of their players go missing.”

The former midfielder goes onto claim that the team is soft, and that they still go missing in the bigger games.

“I still think that’s an issue with this team. I think there’s a softness to them.

“Particularly in the back four or back five when they play that in the bigger games. That’s certainly a big problem for Arsenal.”

Interestingly, Arteta has a 100% record over Man United at present, and could well be the first manager since 1926 to win his first two encounters with the club.

Will Keane be forced to eat his words about Arsenal? If Arsenal are ‘soft’, what are this Man United team?

Patrick