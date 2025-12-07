“There’s been real contact” Journalist confirms Arsenal wants Serie A star

The competition to secure the signature of Kenan Yildiz from Juventus is expected to intensify as the season progresses, and Arsenal are determined to place themselves at the forefront of the race. The Turkiye international has established himself as one of the most impressive young talents in Europe, demonstrating a level of maturity and quality that belies his age. He is now regarded as the most important player at Juventus, and the club are eager to extend his contract.

Juventus Under Pressure as Contract Talks Stall

Negotiations between Juventus and Yildiz have been ongoing for some time, yet they have not produced an agreement. With talks stalled and the season approaching its final stages, there is a realistic possibility that the attacker could leave once the campaign ends. Juventus find themselves increasingly concerned, and although they are keen to retain him, they may ultimately be forced to consider a sale. Arsenal could be the team prepared to test their resolve, especially as they continue to strengthen their squad for long-term success.

While Yildiz appears content at Juventus, football often changes quickly. Should the Italian side remain inconsistent or should the player feel that his development is not progressing at the desired rate, a move to Arsenal may become an appealing possibility. The Premier League presents a different challenge and could offer him a platform to grow further.

Arsenal Make Its Interest Known

Arsenal’s interest is serious, and they have already made initial contact to understand what would be required to sign the forward. This information was confirmed by Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini, who said via Tuttojuve, “There’s been real contact with Arsenal, that is, Arsenal have asked for information, it’s part of the game, there’s no negotiation, let’s be clear, but they have asked for information about this player who, in my opinion, could also do very well in the Premier League.”

These remarks highlight the early stages of Arsenal’s pursuit. While no formal negotiations have begun, the club’s enquiry signals that they are monitoring the situation closely and may be prepared to act should Juventus fail to resolve the contract standstill.