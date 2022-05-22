“There’s better out there” Arsenal warned not to sign Premier League striker

Darren Bent insists Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not worth £60 million as Arsenal is linked with a move for the Everton striker.
Calvert-Lewin has emerged as one of the finest attackers in England, but he has had an injury-ravaged campaign.
He returned from injury in time to help Everton survive a relegation scare, but that might be his last act for the club.
Bent agrees he is a good striker and he can probably do a job at Arsenal, but the former Tottenham man insists he is not worth that price.
Asked on TalkSport, he responded: “Not at £60 million. No chance. No way.”
When asked if the striker was worth that much 18 months ago, he added: “Maybe, but even £60 million is a lot.”
He was then asked if £40 million was a fairer price, he replied: “Yeah, but I think there’s better out there.”
Premier League players are often overrated and Bent is making sense to claim we can sign a better player at £40 million.
Calvert-Lewin is talented, but he is just finishing a poor season, so he should be much cheaper to sign.
Everton is also struggling for money and it makes little sense that they will want to sell him for that much.
Even if the former Sheffield United man becomes one of our main transfer targets, we should only sign him for the right price
There certainly are better players available out there than Calvert Lewin and certainly for less than £60 million.
Who could honestly value him at £60 million?
Ridiculous…
Crazy – the English tax must have gone up
He’s not worth more than £10m
In other news, Saliba just confirmed that he wants to return to Marseille to play champions league football. Oh, how I love Arteta’s handling of the situation
You should have seen him yesterday celebrating in the stands(he was suspended for that game) with OM top brass,jumping,high fiving…on top of that Matteo is trying everything to convince him to stay.
Calvert-Lewin shouldnt be more than £30m, he’s had a poor season, besides I’ll prefer we get Richarlison,
As for Saliba’s case, it’s quite unfortunate we might loose him, I believe Arteta made the right decision by loaning him out,
No big team leaves its defense in the hands of a 20year old, he needed more experience and he’s got it,
So if he decides to leave, fine.
Also, no big team on this planet employs a complete novice assistant coach as manager. Wasn’t Gabriel 22 when he arrived from Lille and became an undisputed starter at Arsenal? Is any of our 2 starting center backs as good as Saliba?