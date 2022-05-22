“There’s better out there” Arsenal warned not to sign Premier League striker

Darren Bent insists Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not worth £60 million as Arsenal is linked with a move for the Everton striker.

Calvert-Lewin has emerged as one of the finest attackers in England, but he has had an injury-ravaged campaign.

He returned from injury in time to help Everton survive a relegation scare, but that might be his last act for the club.

Bent agrees he is a good striker and he can probably do a job at Arsenal, but the former Tottenham man insists he is not worth that price.

Asked on TalkSport, he responded: “Not at £60 million. No chance. No way.”

When asked if the striker was worth that much 18 months ago, he added: “Maybe, but even £60 million is a lot.”

He was then asked if £40 million was a fairer price, he replied: “Yeah, but I think there’s better out there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Premier League players are often overrated and Bent is making sense to claim we can sign a better player at £40 million.

Calvert-Lewin is talented, but he is just finishing a poor season, so he should be much cheaper to sign.

Everton is also struggling for money and it makes little sense that they will want to sell him for that much.

Even if the former Sheffield United man becomes one of our main transfer targets, we should only sign him for the right price

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season