‘There’s lifeboats at Arsenal’ Pundit rips into woeful Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker, Tony Cascarino, has slammed Arsenal for their lack of efforts as Manchester City beat them 5-0 on Saturday.

Arsenal has had a poor start to this season and that result means that they are rock-bottom of the Premier League.

The Gunners ended last season outside the European places and have invested in their squad in this transfer window to ensure they have a good 2021/2022 season.

They have made an even worst start than they did last season and it doesn’t appear as if it will get better anytime soon.

Cascarino, like most football fans, watched as City mauled them and branded them a team of lifeboats.

He also criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his lack of effort and claimed that the striker shouldn’t think he can get away from the mess that he helped to create.

‘If you want to put a performance and show it to a dressing room, show you how much you can do wrong in 90 minutes that’s a Perfect example,’ he told TalkSport.

‘I was astonished with what I witnessed. I watched a game where you are 2-0 down, you go down to 10 men which was a daft this for Xhaka to do. Then you watch Chelsea defend with 10 men [vs Liverpool], I’m watching the polar opposite of 10 men, Chelsea do what you’re meant to do.

‘There’s an old saying, its really difficult to beat 10 men, but I’m sorry it was easy to beat Arsenal 5-0 and it could’ve been six or seven easily. Why, everyone is out of position, everyones doing their own job.

‘There’s lifeboats at Arsenal and I might include the manager in that because all I witness is a couple of non triers and if Aubamayeng thinks he can get away with not even moving a leg because he was totally disinterested in the game.

‘You can have bad performances, Callum Chambers was extraordinary bad for the first goal and the third goal. They’ve got a team who cannot defend, you look at Smith Rowe he’s a fantastic talent, can’t defend. The same as Odegaard.’

Arsenal will hope their players return in better form after the international break.