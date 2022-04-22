“There’s no consistency” Merson explains why Arsenal player should not remain at the club

Paul Merson believes Eddie Nketiah’s lack of consistency means Arsenal cannot make him their main striker.

The England Under21 record goal-scorer has struggled to consistently replicate his form in the youth teams at the senior level.

He would be out of contract at the club in the summer and looks set to leave the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta handed him a surprise start in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Chelsea in their last game.

He scored a brace and he might keep his place in the Arsenal team between now and the end of the season. But should he stay beyond that time?

Former Arsenal man, Merson claims the striker reminds him of Ian Wright but insists the lack of consistency in his game means he shouldn’t be trusted to lead the line at the club.

Merson wrote in his Daily Star column: “Eddie Nketiah reminded me of Ian Wright against Chelsea and he should play every game now for Arsenal until the end of the season. He is a better finisher than Alexandre Lacazette and should score more goals, so I’d leave him in there and let him have a run in the team.

“But he is not the long-term answer. He could play tomorrow against Manchester United and be a 4/10. There’s no consistency. It’s like there’s something missing. And that’s why he’ll probably leave in the summer. He says they’ve made him an offer and he’s delaying his decision.

“He probably thinks he’ll get more game time elsewhere because he knows Arsenal will buy a striker this summer. And to be honest, I don’t see him scoring 25 goals for Arsenal next season even if he did stay, so maybe it’s for the best if he leaves.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been in fine form for us in some games he has played this season, especially in the Carabao Cup.

However, he is simply not good enough to become our main attacker, which is why we need to spend cash to sign a more accomplished goal-scorer in the summer.

