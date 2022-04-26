“There’s no doubt about that” Pundit insists Serie A striker suits Arsenal

Noel Whelan is convinced that Tammy Abraham is the man Arsenal needs for their attack, and he urges the Gunners to move for the Englishman.

Abraham struggled for playing time at Chelsea and left the Blues to join AS Roma in last summer’s transfer window.

He had not been expected to thrive in a new country, but he has flourished under the guidance of Jose Mourinho in Rome.

A future back in the Premier League is something that cannot be ruled out for the lanky forward, and Arsenal needs new men upfront.

Mikel Arteta will be supported to improve his squad in the summer, and we expect him to prioritise signing new attackers.

Whelan believes Abraham has everything he needs to become Arsenal’s main striker next summer.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s still young, and he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him. I’m sure it won’t just be Arsenal looking at him, that’s for sure.

“He leads the line so well. Good in the air, good on the floor, and a real poacher’s instinct.

“They’re going to need to go out and get two or three forward players this summer at Arsenal, but he’s someone who will definitely complement them – there’s no doubt about that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham’s success in Serie A is proof that the striker is a quality player and that experience will help him do even better if he returns to the Premier League.

He is the type of forward that we need, and those skills that Whelan has highlighted will be very helpful if he moves to the Emirates.