‘There’s no doubt’ – Stuart Pearce reckons Premier League forward is on Arsenal’s list of targets

Former Premier League defender Stuart Pearce reckons that Brentford’s Yoane Wissa will be on the Gunners’ list of targets. Arsenal’s pursuit of forward additions has been well documented as illustrated by the constant links to a host of attackers. Despite advancing in talks to sign Viktor Gyökeres, a full agreement with Sporting is not forthcoming. That said, he is expected to become an Arsenal player come the start of the new campaign. Their pursuit of attacking players will not stop with the acquisition of Gyökeres. A versatile forward still ranks highly on Arsenal’s list and, according to Pearce, the Gunners should consider a move for an impressive Premier League forward – one that Arsenal were linked to during the January transfer window.

Pearce believes top clubs are monitoring Wissa

Speaking on Tottenham’s interest in Yoane Wissa, the former Nottingham Forest player warned there will be interest from other clubs as well.

“There’s no doubt Manchester United and Arsenal would have been looking at Yoane Wissa,” Pearce told BoyleSports, as cited by The Metro.

“When you look at the season he had last year, he was magnificent. The goals he’s delivered while playing with width and playing down the middle as well.

“That’s a major asset for any football club and the fact that Nottingham Forest have moved the odd player on recently, along with other sides in the division, you would think that by the time the season starts, he might well have moved on [from Brentford].”

Wissa’s versatility and output make him a strong candidate

Capable of playing on the left and as a second or lone striker, Yoane Wissa could be an enticing option to consider. He scored double figure goals in each of the last two Premier League campaigns, notching up a career best 19 league goals last season. His experience, versatility and keen eye for goal makes him an ideal option to consider, especially if moves for the likes of Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze become unattainable.

That said, the Gunners will face stiff competition if they enter the race for his signature. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have both been heavily linked, while Newcastle are emerging as front runners in recent days. Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo could also be a hindering factor, with Brentford presumably unwilling to lose two key forwards in one window.

