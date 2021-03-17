‘There’s no excuse’ – Aubameyang’s actions slammed

Dean Windass has slammed Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for turning up late on matchday at the weekend.

The Gabon international was dropped from the starting line-up as the Gunners took on Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday, and was subsequently left on the bench as his side went on to win 2-1 without him.

The manager confirmed that he was left dropped because of disciplinary reasons, before TheAthletic revealed that he had in fact turned up late with the matchday squad, and Dean Windass has praised the manager’s decision, whilst slamming the player’s actions.

Dean told FootballFanCast: “It tells you a lot about the manager. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re the captain, or you’re the biggest earner, rules are rules. As a footballer I was always early, there’s no excuse.

“Fair play to Arteta, he’s stamped his authority on it, but he’s done it in the right way. He’s not hammered him, yes he’s left him out, yes he’ll get fined, but it will hurt him for leaving him out the team. He will probably have had a meeting, even though they won the game.

“You don’t know if he’s been in a traffic jam, which isn’t an excuse, nobody knows what goes on. But it’s disgusting you can be late for a football match, when you’re earning so much money. That’s your job, that’s your profession. Can you imagine if Roy Keane was in that changing room?”

The player didn’t appear to take the decision too well as he refused to celebrate the win with his team-mates, but he was pictured in Arsenal training the next day with a smile on his face, so you would hope that this can all be put behind us this week.

Was the manager right to drop Aubz? Does everyone need to understand that nobody is more important than the club?

Patrick