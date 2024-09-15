There’s no reason to be concerned about our Arsenal Women’s engine room, is there?

Arsenal Women tried but failed in their bid to recruit Barcelona Femeni and England Lionesses midfield sensation Keira Walsh., despite making a record-breaking transfer bid to Barcelona to secure her services.

Even so, there’s no reason to be concerned about our Gunner Women’s engine room. Without the injured Victoria Pelova (who is rehabilitating from an ACL injury) and the Walsh deal not materialising, Arsenal still have a formidable midfield. One hopes that Walsh will join Arsenal as a free agent next summer. Fingers crossed!

Coach Jonas Eidevall has an abundance of options for his midfield this season, as you can see from the list below.

Mariona Caldentey, Lia Wälti, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Captain Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Kathrine Kühl, Laila Harbert

In addition to the seven, these other Gunner women stars have the potential to play in midfield:

Alessia Russo is a striker, but she can also play as a 10. Leah Williamson excels as both a centre back and a defensive midfielder, making her versatile. Caitlin Foord is primarily a winger, but can also play as a 10. Katie McCabe will most likely not play midfield this season, but believe it or not, as versatile as she is, she can do shifts in central midfield. New recruit, Rosa Kafaji, is also a great playmaker and can play through midfield.

If there’s something Jonas Eidevall can’t complain not to have this season, it’s a fantastic squad. He has a pretty decent squad with excellent squad depth to get the job done.

What do you think Gooners? Has this squad got what it takes to go all the way this season? More than just a Conti Cup win would be nice, after having to settle for that for the last 2 seasons..

Danni P

