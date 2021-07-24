‘There’s no whispers’ – Charles Watts denies rumours of first-team star’s exit

There is nothing coming out of the Emirates to claim that there is any truth to reports linking Bernd Leno with an exit from Arsenal this summer according to Charles Watts.
The German goalkeeper claimed that he was open to a new challenge back in April, leading to various links to a number of alternative number ones, but we no longer appear close to signing any serious candidates to take over from the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper.
There is strong links with Aaron Ramsdale at present however, but I personally don’t rate him as someone who could fill the shoes of Leno at this point in time.
Thankfully, Charles Watts is sure that there is absolutely nothing coming out of the Emirates to link our current number one with an exit, and he isn’t usually one to be kept out of the loop when it comes to inside info.
“I can’t see Bernd Leno leaving this summer, so if he [Ramsdale] does come in, you’d imagine the two of them would be competing for the No 1 spot,” Watts told his YouTube channel.
“Unless Arsenal very secretly got something agreed for Bernd Leno, they’re going to have to do something very, very quickly if Ramsdale is to come in and be the absolute guaranteed No 1. I haven’t heard anything about Leno, there’s no whispers about Leno going anywhere.”
Would anyone be happy going into the season with Ramsdale as the club’s number one with Leno having departed?
Leno has proven not quite good enough for a club like Arsenal. Without Leno’s howlers, (I’m not concerned about any world class saves he made – utterly irrelevant), We would probably made the Europa League, would 100% have finished above Spurs and got into the Conference League. Ramsdale has looked at least a good solid keeper, probably much better, a fact recognised by Southgate (I know!), but we should pay close to what Sheff. Utd. want, and sell Leno while his value remains reasonably high. Spending £25-30m on a keeper to push Leno or be his understudy makes no sense.
Utterly irrelevant regarding his saves 🤔
The third best defence in the league but you feel we would have got Europe qualification without him .
BTW he had one howler the rest of the soft goals conceded was a mixture of Artetas useless tactics conceding unnecessary pressure put on the defence.
Hopefully there are some. Dont let him go to the last year of his contract when we need a better keeper. 🤷♂️
As well as saying he was very happy at Arsenal, which most seem to ignore!
Thank you, Charles, at least this can be put to bed.
Ramsdale 😫
Sky reporting that we are going to go in with a third bid
18mil rising to 22mil be all accounts and we are told to trust the process,absolutely laughable.
So instead of fixing our most pressing positions we are going to spend all transfer window going after a player which should not be our priority.
Ramsdale rumors have got to be smokescreens. how has the scouts come to the conclusions he’s the answers? runnarsson first, now ramsdale makes me question things.