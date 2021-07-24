‘There’s no whispers’ – Charles Watts denies rumours of first-team star’s exit

There is nothing coming out of the Emirates to claim that there is any truth to reports linking Bernd Leno with an exit from Arsenal this summer according to Charles Watts.

The German goalkeeper claimed that he was open to a new challenge back in April, leading to various links to a number of alternative number ones, but we no longer appear close to signing any serious candidates to take over from the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper.

There is strong links with Aaron Ramsdale at present however, but I personally don’t rate him as someone who could fill the shoes of Leno at this point in time.

Thankfully, Charles Watts is sure that there is absolutely nothing coming out of the Emirates to link our current number one with an exit, and he isn’t usually one to be kept out of the loop when it comes to inside info.

“I can’t see Bernd Leno leaving this summer, so if he [Ramsdale] does come in, you’d imagine the two of them would be competing for the No 1 spot,” Watts told his YouTube channel.

“Unless Arsenal very secretly got something agreed for Bernd Leno, they’re going to have to do something very, very quickly if Ramsdale is to come in and be the absolute guaranteed No 1. I haven’t heard anything about Leno, there’s no whispers about Leno going anywhere.”

Would anyone be happy going into the season with Ramsdale as the club’s number one with Leno having departed?

Patrick