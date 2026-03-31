Thomas Tuchel
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“There’s nothing more” Tuchel defends decision to send Arsenal stars home

Thomas Tuchel (Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel has provided further updates on the withdrawal of Arsenal players from international duty after Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice joined Noni Madueke in leaving the squad.

Madueke sustained an injury during the first half of the match against Uruguay, making his return home understandable. However, supporters and observers were surprised to see both Saka and Rice also withdraw ahead of England’s next fixture.

Withdrawals Raise Questions

The situation has sparked debate, with some viewing Arsenal’s decision as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting key players from potential injury or fatigue. With the club pursuing a treble, maintaining the fitness of crucial squad members is a priority, particularly after already losing Madueke to injury.

While the timing of the withdrawals has drawn scrutiny, it reflects the increasing emphasis placed on player welfare during a demanding season. Ensuring that leading players remain fit for decisive matches at club level is often a significant consideration.

Tuchel Explains Decision

Addressing the matter, Tuchel clarified the reasoning behind the decision, as reported by Independent Sport. He said, “There’s nothing more to add from me, as a coach, I’m not a medical expert.

“We had an assessment after the match, but none of them were able to stay and get minutes.”

He further elaborated on the condition of the Arsenal players, stating, “They had a medical assessment, they wanted to desperately play, to get the narrative straight, and desperate to be involved, but it made no sense to make this risk.

“If a last game of the season, we’d have kept them, tried everything, but it didn’t make sense. The risk to make it worse, was too big, they were in clear discomfort. It made no sense for them to stay.

“[Noni] pictured better than his feeling, but he’ll be out for some days.”

Although international duty remains a source of pride for many players, particularly those representing England, decisions such as these underline the importance of balancing commitment with long term fitness considerations.

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