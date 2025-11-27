“There’s something different” Henry fully backs a successful Arsenal year

Thierry Henry has long expressed the belief that Arsenal could win the Premier League title over the past three seasons, a view that many attributed to his affection for the club. His optimism was often seen as a reflection of his support rather than a firm assessment of their performances. This season, however, his confidence is rooted in what he considers genuine evidence of progress, consistency and quality. Arsenal have produced an excellent run of form in recent weeks and continue to show that they may well be one of the most formidable sides in Europe at the moment.

A Different Feeling Around Arsenal

The Gunners have maintained a high level across competitions, with Mikel Arteta guiding them with increasing authority and precision. The improvement has been visible, and there is a growing sense that this campaign carries a different tone compared with previous years. Arsenal have come close to major success in each of the last three seasons, yet this term they seem more complete and more prepared to sustain a title challenge. Henry, observing their performance as they swept Bayern Munich aside with confidence and control, felt that he was witnessing something special. The manner in which they played reflected not only tactical discipline but also a collective belief that has strengthened with each match.

His admiration appears to come from a place of genuine footballing assessment rather than sentiment. Henry suggested that Arsenal now present themselves as a truly unified and commanding unit, a team capable of managing pressure and imposing their style on opponents of the highest calibre.

Henry’s Remarks On Arsenal’s Progress

Speaking via Metro Sport, Henry said, ‘But, for me, I will be honest with you… there’s something different this year, there’s something different. It’s not the same as before. Before, I used to say that Arsenal can win because I’m a fan. Now I say it without my Arsenal hat on. The way Arsenal look as a team, as a unit, is different. There’s something that’s happening.’