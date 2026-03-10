“There’s still so long to go” Declan Rice is not thinking about winning the Ballon d’Or

Declan Rice has been named among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d’Or at the end of this season due to his important contributions to Arsenal’s success so far. The midfielder has been one of the standout performers for Mikel Arteta’s side and continues to play a crucial role in the team’s push for major honours.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Rice has established himself as one of the most influential players in the squad. The Englishman became Arsenal’s most expensive signing when he joined the club, and his performances have largely justified the investment. His consistency, leadership and ability to control the midfield have made him a central figure in the team’s progress over recent seasons.

A Key Player in Arsenal’s Success

Rice’s impact goes beyond statistics, as he regularly contributes both defensively and offensively. His work rate and commitment have made him one of the most reliable players in the Arsenal squad. In many matches, he has demonstrated an ability to dictate the tempo of the game while also protecting the defence and supporting attacking moves.

The midfielder will undoubtedly be eager to maintain this level of performance as Arsenal continue their pursuit of silverware this season. Success at club level often plays a major role in determining individual awards, and Rice will be aware that helping his club win trophies could bring him closer to greater global recognition.

Despite the growing attention surrounding his performances, Rice remains known for his humility and dedication to the collective success of the team.

Rice Responds to Ballon d’Or Talk

While some observers have suggested that he could be a contender for the Ballon d’Or, Rice has played down the discussion and emphasised his focus on the remainder of the season.

Speaking about the speculation, he said, as quoted by Standard Sport, “That is far, far away.

“There’s still so long to go in the season, need to win a few trophies, need to keep playing well.

“I don’t get caught up in it, just try to live in the moment. Keep playing football and see what happens.”

His comments reflect a grounded approach, with the midfielder choosing to concentrate on maintaining his performances and helping Arsenal achieve their objectives rather than focusing on individual accolades.