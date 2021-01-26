“Hopefully we will look to keep him” Arsenal loanee in demand

Southend manager, Mark Molesley has admitted that his team would like to keep Arsenal loanee, James Olayinka beyond his current loan tenure.

He joined them in the summer on loan until the end of this month and this week should be his final one with them.

But the Shrimpers have been impressed with his performances for them, and they want to keep him beyond this season.

The midfielder has picked up an injury that should sideline him for a month at least, nevertheless, they are banking on him to return and make an impact.

Molesley was speaking about his future recently and said that the 20-year-old has given a good account of himself and they are thinking about keeping him for longer.

They have the option to keep him with them until the end of the season, and would simply need to discuss that with the Gunners.

He told Southend Echo: “There’s ways around it and hopefully we will look to keep him around.

“We can try to exercise to keep him and then when he’s back fit he would already be registered.

“It’s certainly something for the two clubs to have a discussion about.

“James had some really good moments and I’m sure he’s keen to build on them, as we are as well.”