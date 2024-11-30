These are my expectations for Arsenal Women for the rest of this season. What are yours?

After the WSL 2024-25 kicked off, Arsenal Women’s season didn’t start off as expected, with them winning 2, losing 2, and drawing 2 of their 6 games across all competitions. That poor start to the season saw manager Jonas’ Eidevall resign. Many were concerned that his resignation would ruin Arsenal’s season, but that hasn’t happened.

Seven games after the Swede stepped down as the Arsenal Women manager, the team has been performing exceptionally well under interim manager Renee Slegers. Our Gunner women are one of the most in-form European women’s teams with 6 wins and a draw.

With club football on a break due to international duties, it is the perfect time to reflect and maybe ask what your expectations are for our Arsenal Women for the rest of the season.

I’ll go first:

I anticipate the club resolving the managerial situation before anything else. For weeks we’ve been left guessing who will be the next permanent Arsenal Women manager. Renee is performing admirably as the interim manager, but there’s no indication that she’ll get the position; in fact, there are rumors that an external search is currently underway for the new Arsenal boss. Interestingly, Renee Slegers has been nominated for November WSL Manager of the month, alongside Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor and Brighton’s Dario Vidosic for the monthly prize. In November we saw a 5-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and a 3-0 win in the north London derby, and conceded just one goal in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United away from home.

Aside from the managerial search, I hope we can aim for a second-place finish in the WSL, if we are unable to outwit Chelsea and win the league. The Blues are high-flying, and it may be challenging to beat them to the title, but we should be aiming to pip Manchester City to position 2; Gooners won’t take another third-place finish (after doing so for the last 2 seasons).

Given that we have won the last two Continental Cups, it shouldn’t be too ambitious to aim for a third. If we can win the Continental Cup, why not also look to win the FA Cup? Our Gunner women haven’t had a successful FA Cup run in a while now, and we need one.

Other than league / FA cup glory and trying to finish in the top two, reaching the Champions League final should be an aim for our women. Having advanced to the semi-finals in the competition in 2022-23, our girls should now be looking to play in the finals. Who knows, they might make it to the finals and even win it. These are the expectations I have for our Gunner women. What are yours?

Michelle M

