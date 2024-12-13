These are the reasons why Arsenal should not be letting Jakub Kiwior return to Italy

Mikel Arteta now has two reasons why he can’t think of letting Jakub Kiwior for now.

Kiwior was probably the first name on everyone’s list of players likely to leave Arsenal in the winter transfer window. Before the Manchester United game last week, some had felt he’ll never break into this Arsenal team, but 3 games later he’s proving it is just the opportunity he needed. Arsenal have only conceded 1 goal and kept 2 clean sheets with him partnering with Saliba.

Most Gunners impressed versus Monaco, but one unsung hero for me was Jakub Kiwior.

The Pole from his performance hinted that he’s a solid cover and a good player. He’s got a sweet left foot, and his passing range is incredible.

That said, other than quality, I’d also want Kiwior staying for his availability; he’s always available. Given the injury struggles our defence has experienced this term, why sell one of your players who’s not injury prone?

The other day a report emerged that coach Mikel Arteta didn’t want to lose him in the winter transfer window; well, he shouldn’t look to lose him any time soon. As much as he hasn’t played much and has been massively criticised, Kiwior didn’t put up a fuss; he was patient and waited for his opportunity.

He’s a competent professional. It might be controversial to say, but Kiwior has had a lot more good games than bad games in an Arsenal shirt, by the way. I remember last season in our fine run post the winter break after a tricky first half of the season he did a tremendous job as a left back.

Availability is the best ability, and he’s always available. He can be an ideal squad player, and ample game time could see him not be as rusty as he’s seemed to be at times.

Have you ever wondered why Serie A sides will go to war for his signature amidst the tough time he’s had at the Emirates Stadium? Well, it is probably because they know all too well how good he is.

Daniel O

