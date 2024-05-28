These are the reasons why Bruno Guimaraes must be Arsenal’s top transfer target

If there is one thing that has become clear, it is that Bruno Guimaraes could be Arsenal’s top transfer target. According to many rumours and reports, Arsenal’s first focus this summer will be to upgrade the midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes a top target.

After hearing this, one may wonder, “What about the attack?” Isn’t the attack the area where Arsenal should focus on strengthening? Although many Gooners don’t want to admit it, Kai Havertz’s revival in striking in the last few months has completely altered Arsenal’s summer plans; the club should no longer be anxious to get a top striker, but they may look to sign an up-and-coming one.

That being said, why would Arsenal forego a move for a top striker and another midfielder in favor of spending £100 million on the Newcastle player? Arsenal have always been interested in the Brazilian international, and they came close to signing him before Newcastle signed him up in 2022. But I bet it’s not their long-standing admiration that has Arsenal keen to finally sign him; it’s his stats from last season.

Guimaraes was a force in midfield; he led the Premier League in key areas like:

◉ Most fouls won (108): His tenacity in winning the ball back for his team is undeniable.

◉ Most duels won (285): Whether on the ground or in the air, Guimaraes consistently came out on top in individual battles.

◉ Most possession won (236): This stat highlights his intelligent positioning and anticipation, snuffing out opposition attacks before they develop.

◉ Most high turnovers (40): Crucially, Guimaraes often regains possession in dangerous areas, creating immediate scoring opportunities for his team.

You cannot look at these stats and not believe that if he had been a Gunner alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, he would have made a difference. Arsenal would have been more dominant, created more chances, scored more goals, and been more efficient in front of goal, particularly in games such as the 1-0 losses to Villa and Newcastle last year and the 0-0 draw with Manchester City in March.

I feel Guimaraes has the potential to push Arsenal to the next level, and I wouldn’t mind if he became the club’s star signing this summer, with Arsenal activating his £100 million release clause. Because Newcastle will not be playing in Europe next season, he should be easier to convince to join.

Sam P