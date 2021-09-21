These Arsenal fans believe Tomiyasu reminds them of a former player

Takehiro Tomiyasu has made an impressive start to life as an Arsenal player and he has been key as the Gunners kept two clean sheets in as many games since returning from the international break.

The gunners signed the Japanese star from Bologna in the last transfer window as they looked to add quality to their squad.

Their right-back spot has been problematic for some time now and Tomiyasu is expected to change that.

Judging by his start to life in the Premier League, he has what it takes to do exactly that.

The Olympic star has started Arsenal’s last two league matches and he was impressive in both games.

He is not the most flamboyant right-back in the league, but he goes about his business effectively.

His performance is now giving some Arsenal supporters Bacary Sagna vibes, according to Sun Sports.

They sampled the reaction of some Arsenal fans to his performances so far and here they are:

One said: “Don’t know if it was the style of the game, but Tomiyasu reminded me of Sagna today.

“So defensively solid, kept it simple with passing and you almost overlooked how good he was.

“Early days, but promising.”

Another said: “Like Sagna, and Montreal, Tomiyasu is one of those players who will just get on with their job.

“Not trying to be flashy or all that. Just putting in a minimum of 7/10 each game.”

And another said: “Early days but Tomiyasu proper gives me Sagna vibes. Just good in duels and wins them all.

“Good agility for his size and nimble on the ball too.”