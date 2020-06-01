Loads of Arsenal fans noticed this picture…

A number of Arsenal fans on Reddit are debating if Mikel Arteta might be about to move Bukayo Saka into a more attacking role.

The Gunners are back in training as we look set for a return to Premier League action later this month after football was put on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Arsenal fans can finally focus on football again and some have noticed an interesting picture that’s got a bit of a debate going.

See below as Saka appears to race past our right-back Hector Bellerin in training…

Some Gooners wonder if this points towards the wonderkid being moved further forward, and therefore coming up against the right-back in a training game.

Saka started out as more of a winger or attacking midfielder at youth level but has shone in the senior side as a left-back, just like Ashley Cole at the start of his career.

The fan starting the thread said: “Do you think all the pictures with Saka 1v1 with Bellerin means we will see him playing further forward? Or are they because they’re both defenders and training together?”

Some of the responses included:

“Wouldn’t surprise me. Arteta said multiple times Saka is a winger, playing LB out of necessity. I think Saka is clearly one of our two best LW at this point, could very well be practicing there.”

“Saka isn’t a defender and I don’t think he will be unless we have another injury crisis so he will most likely be moved forward.”

“I think Arteta will want to get Saka into the left midfield position as quickly as possible.”

Some were less convinced, however, saying:

“Wouldn’t read too much into it. The training atm is still in smaller groups not full teams.”

“Wow, people really are bored. If Aubameyang was defending in a photo, would it mean he’s now a defender?”

“Well , it makes sense facing each other in training , if they’re in opposite teams , ones a right back, ones a left back.”